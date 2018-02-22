WFISD will be on regular schedule Friday

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
Newschannel 6 is working to monitor the latest closures, delays and cancellations across Texoma due to inclement weather.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
Wichita Falls ISD officials confirm schools will be on
Wichita Falls ISD officials confirm schools will be on