Weather-related sports postponements and delays

This week's wintry weather has led to most of this weekend's baseball and softball games and tournaments being postponed or canceled, and many changes on the soccer fields.

The following tournaments have been canceled:

Henrietta ASC Softball Tournament

Bowie Lady Rabbit Invitational

Abilene Softball Tournament (Rider scheduled to attend)

Sanger Softball Tournament (Holliday scheduled to attend)

Iowa Park Invitational Baseball Tournament

Holliday Baseball Tournament

Early Baseball Tournament (Windthorst scheduled to attend)

Tioga Baseball Tournament (Nocona and Saint Jo scheduled to attend)

Henrietta and Iowa Park will attempt to host games, weather-permitting:

Friday:

WFHS baseball at Iowa Park, 6

Saturday

At Iowa Park (Baseball)

Bridgeport vs Iowa Park, 1:00

Bridgeport vs Mineral Wells, 3:30

Mineral Wells vs Iowa Park, 6:00

At Henrietta (Baseball)

Henrietta vs Vernon, 1:00

Vernon vs Benbrook, 3:00

Benbrook vs WFHS, 5:00

WFHS vs Henrietta, 7:00

At Henrietta (Softball)

Henrietta vs Petrolia, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa Park vs Pampa, 12:00 p.m.

Henrietta vs Iowa Park, 1:30

Petrolia vs Pampa, 3:00

Henrietta vs Pampa, 4:30

Petrolia vs Iowa Park, 6:00

Also, Tuesday's soccer games featuring Rider at WFHS and Burkburnett at Hirschi have been rescheduled for Saturday.

Rider and WFHS will start with the girls at noon, followed by the boys around 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Hirschi and Burkburnett will play at Bulldog Stadium, starting with the boys at 3 p.m. and followed by the girls around 5 p.m. This means that the games of March 2nd will now be at Hirschi, likely at McNiel's Ervin Garnett Stadium.

In one more change, Rider boys' soccer's varsity and JV times for Friday's match at Denison have switched. The varsity will start first, at 5:30, followed by the JV.

