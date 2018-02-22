HS basketball playoff pairings: Feb. 23-24

FILE: Rashad Green hits a 3-pointer on his way to 16 points in Hirschi's Nov. 28 win over Bowie / Source: KAUZ

Here is a look at pairings for this weekend's high school basketball playoff games:

Girls

TAPPS 1A Regional

#8 Notre Dame vs #4 DeSoto Canterbury, 6 p.m. Friday in Alvord

Boys

Reg. I-5A Area Round

Rider vs #25 Birdville, 7 p.m. Friday in Bridgeport

Reg. I-4A Area Round

#7 Hirschi vs Stephenville, 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jacksboro

#23 Burkburnett vs Kennedale, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Graham

Graham vs #11 Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Aledo

Reg. I-3A Area Round

#10 Bowie vs Clyde, 6 p.m. Friday in Graham

#11 Holliday vs Jim Ned, 7 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge

Reg. II-2A Area Round

Electra vs Sam Rayburn, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Decatur

Seymour vs Lindsay, 7 p.m. Friday in Henrietta

Reg. I-1A Area Round

Knox City vs Whitharral, 6:30 p.m. Friday in Ralls

TAPPS 1A Regional

#4 Wichita Christian vs #1 North Central Texas Academy, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at FW Covenant HS

