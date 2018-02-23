WFPD investigates missing person case

According to WFPD, Darren Sinclair was in Wichita Falls for a family member's funeral on January 26. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old man.

According to WFPD, Darren Sinclair was in Wichita Falls for a family member's funeral on January 26.

Sinclair is originally from Wichita Falls but currently lives in Yuba City, California. Sinclair was supposed to return to California on January 28 but never made it.

The last time someone spoke with Sinclair was on January 26 at 8:30 p.m. Police said he drives a red 2016 Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you are being asked to call the WFPD at (940) 720-5000.

