WFPD investigates missing person case

AAA says 63 percent of Americans are too afraid to ride in a fully self-driving vehicle.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
According to WFPD, Darren Sinclair was in Wichita Falls for a family member's funeral on January 26.
Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.
