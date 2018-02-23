The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. (Source: KAUZ)

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Guillermo Briano

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-25-88 Blk/Blk

140 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Sandra Ann Cervantes

Hispanic Female

DOB: 12-27-88 Bro/Bro

128 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug-Free Zone

Justin Wayne James

White Male

DOB: 05-07-87 Grn/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Kidnapping

Kennesha Lachelle Scott

Black Female

DOB: 04-29-85 Blk/Bro

110 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery

Jennifer Ann Sewell

White Female

DOB: 08-25-77 Bro/Bro

151 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of

Probation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

