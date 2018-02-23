Weather impacts location of Quidditch tournament - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Weather impacts location of Quidditch tournament

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The location of a much anticipated conference has changed in Wichita Falls due to the inclement weather. (Source: YouTube) The location of a much anticipated conference has changed in Wichita Falls due to the inclement weather. (Source: YouTube)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The location of a much-anticipated conference has changed in Wichita Falls due to the inclement weather. 

The Southwest Quidditch Conference was originally slated to take place at the soccer fields on the west side of Memorial Stadium. 

But as Newschannel 6 has learned, the conference will now take place at Hoskins Field on the east side of Memorial Stadium. 

A quidditch players welcome party is taking place Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Karat Bar & Bistro in downtown Wichita Falls. 

The conference will begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

