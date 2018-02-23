Wichita Co. District Attorney Profile: John Gillespie

Maureen Shelton has worked in the District Attorney's Office for 23 years and has spent the last seven as Wichita County District Attorney.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
A search warrant execution leads to the arrest of an alleged heroin dealer Friday.
The weekly report from the CDC on influenza reveals receding rates of doctor visits and deaths, though the virus remains widespread.
A woman driving a vehicle near the White House hit a security barrier.
John Gillespie was born and raised in Burkburnett and worked for the Wichita County District Attorney's Office for over 16 years.
