Search warrant leads to arrest of alleged heroin dealer

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A search warrant execution leads to the arrest of an alleged heroin dealer Friday. (Source: WCSO) A search warrant execution leads to the arrest of an alleged heroin dealer Friday. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A search warrant execution leads to the arrest of an alleged heroin dealer Friday. The arrest and warrant execution took place in the 3700 block of Seymour Road.

Prior to the execution of the search warrant, informants allegedly bought heroin from the suspect, Jerid Griffin, 28.

As the warrant was being executed, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office noticed Griffin, a convicted felon, inside a vehicle and pulled him over.

Griffin got out and fled on foot. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

Officers found approximately 32.74 grams of black tar heroin in two apartments, which has a street value of more than $3,200 hidden behind a vent-a-hood filter. They also recovered a digital scale and other evidence of narcotics distribution.

Griffin is charged with felony Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance along with evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction.

In addition, Griffin is charged with four additional bond forfeitures, including two bond forfeitures for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division (DED) was assisted by members of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

