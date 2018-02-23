Another Wave of Rain/Storms

Another round of rain and storms heads our way early Saturday morning. However, this should be it for a while! A cold front sweeps thought tomorrow morning, bringing a return of gusty west winds and milder/drier weather. Saturday and Sunday will both have highs in the 60s. We'll stay mild into next week with another rain chances around Tuesday or Wednesday.
