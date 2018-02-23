Another Wave of Rain/Storms - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Another Wave of Rain/Storms

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Another round of rain and storms heads our way early Saturday morning. However, this should be it for a while!  A cold front sweeps thought tomorrow morning, bringing a return of gusty west winds and milder/drier weather. Saturday and Sunday will both have highs in the 60s. We'll stay mild into next week with another rain chances around Tuesday or Wednesday. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

