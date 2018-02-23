FIRST ALERT: Storms this morning

A stormy start to our Saturday morning.

Rain and storms--some of which could be severe--will be likely through lunchtime today. The main threats with any strong to severe storm are hail up to quarters and winds to 60 mph. Flash flooding concerns are growing due to the amount of rainfall falling in such a short time this morning.

After lunchtime today, storms will have exited Texoma giving way to clearing skies and temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another cold front arrives later this evening. With gusty NW winds, fire danger will be high today out west where fewer rainfall has fallen.

Sunday temps climb into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Fire danger will be high, especially out west.

Monday more sunshine is on the way with temps in the 60s.

Cloud cover and rain chances return Tuesday. Some scattered thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday as the dip in the jet stream swings across Texoma.

Rain chances end moving into late next week.