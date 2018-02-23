More sun on Monday, rain chances come back Tuesday

More sun today and it felt pretty nice with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tonight we'll drop back down to the mid to low 30s with clear skies. More sun for Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday and we could see a few thunderstorms. Wednesday looks warm with highs near 70°. Rest of the week looks dry and mild with highs climbing back into the 60s.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder