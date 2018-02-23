Much quieter forecast the next 2 days

Time to dry out after good rainfall amounts across much of the area. While not much, our western counties finally saw rain the past few days. Sun and warmer temperatures are the story through Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. I went below model guidance for the next few days as saturated ground usually keeps us a bit cooler than on a normal day. Places that didn't see as much rain will be a little warmer.

Clear skies and wet ground could lead to some fog overnight so be prepared for that if you're heading out late or getting out early in the morning. Our next rain chance comes Tuesday and Wednesday as our next storm system moves through. Despite cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday, strong southerly winds will keep temperatures in the mid 60s on Tuesday and even 70s on Wednesday. Rest of the week looks sunny and mild.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist