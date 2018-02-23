Sunny Monday, Clouds Return Tuesday

We're happy to report that this entire week is going to be mild with many high temperatures in the 60s, even a few 70s. Today will be nice with plenty of sunshine, light winds and afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow, clouds return with a chance of showers in the morning and midday hours. Parts of north Texas could see strong thunderstorms Wednesday but it looks like the risk of severe storms will be east of the Newschannel 6 viewing area. A cold front will come through Wednesday night, but temperatures will remain mild. The coming weekend looks sunny and warm.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron