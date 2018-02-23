New technology upgrades WFISD learning interest

© Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn.

Wichita Falls showcased their best and brightest at the third annual Digital Learning Day on Friday.

Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn.

"Using technology is a lot more inviting for those students," Peter Griffiths, WFISD Associate Superintendent, said.

District officials started the push toward using technology for learning three years ago.

Griffiths said the first year only 42 teachers were able to use the new technology to design lesson plans.

He said now there are so many WFISD teachers who are google certified that the district has become a Google resource district. That means other districts send their teachers to WFISD schools to learn the ropes.

He said teachers are seeing their students more interested in learning which is something the tour groups saw first hand.

"As we were going today, they quickly noticed kids could care less whether we walked in or not because they were so engaged in the lesson," Griffiths said.

Lindsey Sheppard, a Leadership WF member who took the tour, said she was amazed by what the children are able to do.

"The children are just sponges and they're absorbing so much," Sheppard said. "I think it's great what WFISD is doing."

She said she wished she grew up with the same devices that WFISD students now use.

"I remember having the projector screen and the teacher put the clear paper on and it translucent on the board. that's how we learned," She said.

Griffiths said his tour group was amazed how much students already know.

"They're digital natives," he said. "The students are aware of it and the teaching has changed dramatically as when we were students."

Sheppard said the devices are paid for by a state technology fund and federal programs.

