WF elementary school hosts special science event

A Wichita Falls elementary school held a special science program Friday.

Franklin Elementary School hosted the Tame Trailblazers Program.

Its a one of a kind science museum on wheels. Hands-on exhibits taught the kids about energy, space, weather and medicine.

"They get a chance to see how some of the concepts they've learned are applied into a real job and kind of make them a little more excited about learning and seeing that oh yeah I can take that and now I can do this with it when I'm an adult and grow up," said dyslexia therapist Jenna Chavez.

Arconic Engines sponsored the event at Franklin.

