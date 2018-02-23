6 Around Town

Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
Ava Van Valen takes you through this weekends scheduled events.
Wichita Falls showcased their best and brightest at the third annual Digital Learning Day on Friday. Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn. "Using technology is a lot more inviting for those students," Peter Griffiths, WFISD Associate Superintendent, said.
A Wichita Falls elementary school held a special science program Friday.
A woman driving a vehicle near the White House hit a security barrier.
