6 Around Town

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Ava Van Valen takes you through this weekends scheduled events.

  • Ex-Trump aide pleads guilty, will cooperate in Russia probe

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-23 05:14:34 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.

    Ava Van Valen takes you through this weekends scheduled events.

  • New technology upgrades WFISD learning interest

    New technology upgrades WFISD learning interest

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:47 PM EST2018-02-24 00:47:01 GMT
    Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn.Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn.

    Wichita Falls showcased their best and brightest at the third annual Digital Learning Day on Friday. Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn. "Using technology is a lot more inviting for those students," Peter Griffiths, WFISD Associate Superintendent, said.  

