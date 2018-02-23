6 Around Town

Wichita Falls showcased their best and brightest at the third annual Digital Learning Day on Friday. Leadership Wichita Falls toured various schools and found out how WFISD students are using the newest technology like iPads, Chromebooks and smart boards to learn. "Using technology is a lot more inviting for those students," Peter Griffiths, WFISD Associate Superintendent, said.

