HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 23

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Burkburnett high school basketball introductions before their Bi-District game vs Kennedale. / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett high school basketball introductions before their Bi-District game vs Kennedale. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

TAPPS 1A Regional

#8 Notre Dame             41
#4 DeSoto Canterbury  57
ND: Ellen Parkey 18 pts

Boys

Reg. I-5A Area Round

Rider             57
#25 Birdville  53

Quarterfinal: Rider vs O.D. Wyatt

Reg. I-4A Area Round

Kennedale          60
#23 Burkburnett  71
BURK: Jalen White/Jacob Williams 21 pts each

Graham                           42
#11 Midlothian Heritage  82

Quarterfinal: #23 Burkburnett vs #11 Midlothian Heritage

Reg. I-3A Area Round

Clyde          57
#10 Bowie  93

#11 Holliday  39
Jim Ned        47

Quarterfinal: #11 Bowie vs #4 Peaster, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chisholm Trail HS

Reg. II-2A Area Round

Seymour  49
Lindsay    52
SEY: Aaron Ermis 14 pts, Collin Gann 11

Electra             45
Sam Rayburn  56
ELE: Jonathan Barrera 24 pts

Reg. I-1A Area Round

Knox City   36
Whitharral  51

