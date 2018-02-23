HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb 23 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb 23

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Wichita Falls HS's Alex Ramirez (center) is congratulated after scoring the first goal of Friday's game against Decatur / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls HS's Alex Ramirez (center) is congratulated after scoring the first goal of Friday's game against Decatur / Source: KAUZ
Boys

District 5-5A

Rider       1 (4-1-3)
Denison  0 (0-8-0)
RID: Justin Parmeter G

Denton      0 (1-5-2)
#4 WFHS  5 (5-1-2)
WF: Alex Ramirez 2 G

District 3-4A

Hirschi
Decatur
PPD to Monday, 2/26

Burkburnett
Bridgeport
PPD to Monday, 2/26, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

District 5-5A

WFHS   1 (5-1-2)
Denton  1
WF: Alyssa Mullins G

Denison  0
Rider      8 (8-0-0)
RID: Maddi Kyle, Emily Jackson 2 G each

District 3-4A

Hirschi
Decatur
PPD to Monday, 2/26

Burkburnett
Bridgeport
PPD to Monday, 2/26, 7:30 p.m.

