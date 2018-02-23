Bench dedicated to MSU's first black students

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.
Today MSU honored Dr. Charles Bosley, Nevada Easely, Leland and Wynell Jenkins and Dr. Edwin Fuller – the first black students to attend the school. They held a bench dedication to honor the students who made history at their campus in 1954.
The location of a much-anticipated conference has changed in Wichita Falls due to the inclement weather.
