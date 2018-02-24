Graham church holding active shooter training - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Graham church holding active shooter training

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
A Texoma church will be holding a life-saving training session Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma) A Texoma church will be holding a life-saving training session Sunday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
GRAHAM, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Texoma church will be holding a life-saving training session Sunday.

First Baptist Church in Graham will hold an active shooter training session on Sunday.

It is free to attend and will be open to the public.

The training course starts at 6 p.m. and those who come out will learn about gun safety and what to do should an active shooter situation arise.

First Baptist Church is located in Graham at 620 4th Street.

