George W. Bush Childhood Home could become historic site

MIDLAND, TX (Rnn Texoma) -

The George W. Bush Childhood Home could soon become a historic site.

Former First Lady Laura Bush and Congressman Mike Conaway set the project in motion seven years ago for Bush's childhood home to be a part of the National Park Service.

The next stop in that process is in Washington, D.C.

Paul St. Hilaire, Executive Director of the Bush home and Mike Conaway will testify before the National Resources Committee next week.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for a town like Midland to have something associated with the National Park Service," said Hilaire.

St. Hilaire also says he wants to preserve the home for future generations to see.

