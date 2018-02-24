Merit Badge College helps Scouts move forward

Boy Scouts from across Texoma had the chance to jump ahead in their march toward earning their Eagle rank Saturday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Boy Scouts from across Texoma had the chance to jump ahead in their march toward earning their Eagle rank Saturday.

The Merit Badge College brought around 100 Scouts from 16 different Troops to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls to work on different badges.

Some of these badges included Citizenship in the Community, Nation and World along with Communications, Crime Prevention, Personal Management and a whole lot more.

Merit Badge Councilor Chairman Mike Mitchell said he is happy to be apart of this organization and encourages others to get involved.

"Boy Scouts is just a fantastic program to get your kids involved in and just a wonderful way for a family to get involved and do great things with your kids," Mitchell said. "Best character education program out there and I encourage everybody to get involved and come participate in the fun that we are having here."

Newschannel 6 Meteorologist Zach Holder even got to help out by talking about weather to the Scouts involved in the weather merit badge course. The Scouts also received a tour of the Newschannel 6 studio.

Everybody had a great time. Good luck to you Scouts as you continue on the trail to Eagle.

