Spurs and Pearls event raises funds for Peyton's Project

The man arrested for robbing the Carter's children's clothing store and suspected in the robbery of Legend Bank is in the Wichita County Jail.
A game inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter cast a spell on Wichita Falls on Saturday for the US Quidditch Southwest Regional Championship. Hundreds arrived to play Quidditch at Hoskins Field. The arena changed after a week of rain and icy weather. Thunderstorms delayed the games but not the fun.
Boy Scouts from across Texoma had the chance to jump ahead in their march toward earning their Eagle rank Saturday.
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.
