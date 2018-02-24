Spurs and Pearls event raises funds for Peyton's Project - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Spurs and Pearls event raises funds for Peyton's Project

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
HENRIETTA, TX (KAUZ) -

The fourth annual Spurs and Pearls fundraiser is taking place at the Rock Barn in Henrietta.

The event is to help raise money for Peyton's Project, a non-profit that helps bring awareness, educates and supports antivenin programs here in Texoma.

For more information on Peyton's Project, you can click here. Story on Peyton's Project can be found here.

