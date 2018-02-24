Bowie ISD discusses arming staff members - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowie ISD discusses arming staff members

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
According to the Bowie Newspaper, Bowie ISD trustees have started discussing the option of letting staff members carry concealed handguns. (Source: RNN Texoma) According to the Bowie Newspaper, Bowie ISD trustees have started discussing the option of letting staff members carry concealed handguns. (Source: RNN Texoma)
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

According to the Bowie Newspaper, Bowie ISD trustees have started discussing the option of letting staff members carry concealed handguns.

This comes after the tragic high school shooting in Florida last week.

The paper reports when trustees met Thursday, Superintendent Steven Monkres told board members administrators met with the police chief and school resource officer to talk about school safety in general and the district's procedures. 

Monkres says the possibility of the staff carrying handguns has been discussed the last several years. 

They add that police will be visiting campuses next week to do some active shooter training.

