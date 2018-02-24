Suspect in Legend Bank robbery booked in WC Jail

The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the man arrested for the Carter's robbery in Wichita Falls is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the Legend Bank Robbery in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the man arrested for the Carter's robbery in Wichita Falls is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the Legend Bank Robbery in Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the details of the arrest of Wayne Alan Watson.
Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the details of the arrest of Wayne Alan Watson.
Carter's robbery suspect arrested in Ft. Worth.
Carter's robbery suspect arrested in Ft. Worth.
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of Broadway musicals, films and TV shows, has died at age 97.