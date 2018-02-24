Suspect in Legend Bank robbery booked in WC Jail

The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning the Carter's aggravated robbery suspect is in custody. (Source: WFPD)

Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the details of the arrest of Wayne Alan Watson.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the man arrested for the Carter's robbery in Wichita Falls is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the Legend Bank Robbery in Wichita Falls.

Wayne Alan Watson, 57, is believed to be the suspect in the January 17 armed robbery of the Legend Bank branch at Kemp and Kell. (Source: WFPD)

The man arrested for robbing the Carter's children's clothing store and suspected in the robbery of Legend Bank is in the Wichita County Jail. (Source: WCSO)

The man police say is a suspect in two Wichita Falls robberies is in the Wichita County Jail.

57-year old Wayne Alan Watson is charged with Aggravated Robbery and is being held on $750,000 bond.

He was booked into jail Friday evening.

Police say Watson was arrested as the man they believe robbed Carter's November 29, 2017 in Wichita Falls.

They add he is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the January 17 armed robbery of the Legend Bank branch at Kemp and Kell.

