Suspect in Legend Bank robbery booked in WC Jail - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Suspect in Legend Bank robbery booked in WC Jail

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The man arrested for robbing the Carter's children's clothing store and suspected in the robbery of Legend Bank is in the Wichita County Jail. (Source: WCSO) The man arrested for robbing the Carter's children's clothing store and suspected in the robbery of Legend Bank is in the Wichita County Jail. (Source: WCSO)

    The Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed the man arrested for the Carter's robbery in Wichita Falls is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the Legend Bank Robbery in Wichita Falls. 

    Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the details of the arrest of Wayne Alan Watson. 

    Carter's robbery suspect arrested in Ft. Worth.

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The man police say is a suspect in two Wichita Falls robberies is in the Wichita County Jail.

57-year old Wayne Alan Watson is charged with Aggravated Robbery and is being held on $750,000 bond.

He was booked into jail Friday evening.

Police say Watson was arrested as the man they believe robbed Carter's November 29, 2017 in Wichita Falls.

They add he is also the suspect in multiple bank robberies in across Texas including the January 17 armed robbery of the Legend Bank branch at Kemp and Kell. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

    Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.

    President Donald Trump could face a backlash from gun rights advocates by voicing support for gun control measures.
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

