HS Boys playoffs scores and highlights: Feb. 24 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Boys playoffs scores and highlights: Feb. 24

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Hirschi's Jaylen Cox hits a three-point shot against Stephenville in the Huskies 85-48 win. / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Jaylen Cox hits a three-point shot against Stephenville in the Huskies 85-48 win. / Source: KAUZ
JACKSBORO, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Area Round

Stephenville 48
#7 Hirschi   85
HIR: Rashad Green 25 pts,  Jaylen Cox 17 pts

Tapps Playoffs

#4 Wichita Christian 36
#1 NCTA                   65

