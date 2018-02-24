MSU Roundup: Basketball and Softball

MSU Texas pulled within four in the final two minutes, but Midwestern State was unable to overcome a 15-point deficit to start the fourth quarter in a 71-66 loss to Texas Woman's on Saturday.
The Mustangs shot 53.8 percent in the final period, getting 10 points from senior guard Whitney Taylor during a 12-5 run that saw MSU close the gap to four with five minutes to play. Over the final five minutes, however, the Maroon and Gold would only add two more points, missing five of six shots with three turnovers.
Senior guard Kristin Rydell led the Mustangs with 14 points, including 10 in the second half, while Taylor closed the night with 13 points. Senior guard Jasmine Richardson added 12 and junior forward Chelsea Adams tacked on nine to pace the MSU offense.
Four starters for the Pioneers recorded double-figure scoring nights, led by forward Alexis Nezianya with 20.
MSU closes the regular season at 13-13 overall and 10-10 in the Lone Star Conference, entering the conference tourney as the No. 7 seed. The Mustangs take on West Texas A&M in the opening round in Frisco next week.
