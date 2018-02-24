Family pet killed in WF house fire - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Family pet killed in WF house fire

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating what caused a house fire Saturday night that claimed the life of a family pet.

Fire crews said it started just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Roberts Avenue.

They said no one was home at the time but three dogs and a cat were inside. One of the dogs ran out of the house when firefighters went in, and they had to carry the other two out and revive them. The cat did not survive.

The fire was put out around 8:00 p.m.

No one was injured, and the damage is estimated to be around $30,000. 

Fire crews said the Red Cross was called out to help the homeowner.

