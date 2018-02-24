Family pet killed in WF house fire

"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.
"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting.
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.
The president says a parade would be "something great" for the country's spirit.
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.
Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating what caused a house fire Saturday night that claimed the life of a family pet.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating what caused a house fire Saturday night that claimed the life of a family pet.