WFPD investigating Plaza Parkway shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Plaza Parkway.

A witness that was nearby said she heard multiple gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

We were also told one person was taken to the hospital but that was not confirmed by police.

NewsChannel 6 was told more details will be released Monday morning.

