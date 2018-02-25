WFPD investigating Plaza Parkway shooting - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD investigating Plaza Parkway shooting

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Plaza Parkway. 

A witness that was nearby said she heard multiple gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. 

We were also told one person was taken to the hospital but that was not confirmed by police. 

NewsChannel 6 was told more details will be released Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

