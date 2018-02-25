Quidditch returns for its final day in the Falls

The Quidditch Southwest Regional Championships wrapped up today at Hoskins Field here in Wichita Falls.

Teams were back at it again bright and early at 8:30 a.m. trying to win it all. They flew around on their broomsticks and tried to knock the quaffle (volleyball) through the hoops while the seekers tried to catch the golden snitch (tennis ball).

Spectator Tyler Malone said the intensity of the game is his favorite part.

"The intensity, its definitely the intensity. You get to it just sucks you in. You know you can argue that the players are out there with crazy amounts of adrenaline but for us as the fans we feel it just the same."

And intense the games were. Multiple teams played today, including LSU and Texas Tech University.

People said they can't wait for Quidditch to come back to the Falls again.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved