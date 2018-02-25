Eropkin extends hitting streak to 11 games, Javelinas hit three homers

The MSU Texas softball team gave up three multi-run home runs en-route to an 8-0 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sunday at Mustangs Park. Sophomore outfielder Kelsey Eropkin provided the lone bright-point for Midwestern State, going 2-for-2 with a double and extending her hitting streak to 11 games.



The Javelinas hung a three-spot on the Mustangs in the top of the first. TAMUK's Loren Kelly opened the game with a bloop single to left and advanced to second when Eropkin couldn't corral the ball. After a walk to Rachael Longoria, Roxy Chapa launched Tucker Caraway's 1-1 offering over the wall in left to stake the Javelinas a 3-0 lead.



TAMUK got five more runs on a pair of long balls in the third to extend the advantage to 8-0. Longoria worked a leadoff walk before Chapa belted her second home run of the day on a shot to left-center, chasing Caraway from the game.



Coming on in relief, Riley Adams surrendered a walk to Victoria Schoonard-Saborio and a single to Haley Boyett put two aboard. Following a fielder's choice, Delila Gillespie cleared the bases with a three-run homer to the power alley in left-center.



Kingsville starter Sarah Gilbert earned the win, holding the MSU offense to three hits in 5.0 innings in the circle. The right-hander struck out five to improve to 2-3 on the year.



The Mustangs' pitching staff of Caraway and Adams combined to allow four hits and five walks, but three of those hits left the park. Caraway was tagged with the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season.

