WF woman in search of heart hero

At just three years old, Christina Lopez was diagnosed with leukemia.

She went through chemo for two years and was in remission and went for check-ups until she was 18-years-old.

"I was fine, I played sports, softball, basketball, volleyball," Christina said.

Ten years later, Christina was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure, and six months after that, Type 1 Diabetes.

Now, she's in need of a heart transplant.

"They (doctors) believe that it came from the chemo because my dad passed away from a heart attack and they pulled his autopsy and they said it wasn't linked or anything."

With her positive attitude, Truc Skye, Christina's best friend, said it's hard to believe.

"She's always like I'm going to be okay, I'll be alright, and so you know it's hard for me to know that she's going through that," Skye said.

Junior Lopez, her husband, said it's hard seeing her spend most of the time in the hospital but he knows she will get through it.

"Seeing her battle this is very heartbreaking," Lopez said. "I mean there are days that she is good and the next day she's just out of it and tired all the time."

"I have to fight for my life again and I have to keep fighting and I will," Christina said. "I will keep fighting until that day comes because that's just me I don't give up."

Christina and her family are now relocating to Dallas to be closer to the hospital she's being treated at. She said she has hope that her heart hero will come along.

The family is hosting a benefit on Saturday, March 3 to raise money for her medical expenses and to help with the move.

The benefit will be at the PPG Building, across from Howmets parking lot, from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will be food, music, and door prizes.

Those who can't make it but would still like to help can do so by making a donation to her Gofundme page.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved