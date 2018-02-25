WF woman in search of heart hero - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF woman in search of heart hero

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

At just three years old, Christina Lopez was diagnosed with leukemia.

She went through chemo for two years and was in remission and went for check-ups until she was 18-years-old. 

"I was fine, I played sports, softball, basketball, volleyball," Christina said. 

Ten years later, Christina was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure, and six months after that, Type 1 Diabetes. 

Now, she's in need of a heart transplant. 

"They (doctors) believe that it came from the chemo because my dad passed away from a heart attack and they pulled his autopsy and they said it wasn't linked or anything."

With her positive attitude, Truc Skye, Christina's best friend, said it's hard to believe. 

"She's always like I'm going to be okay, I'll be alright, and so you know it's hard for me to know that she's going through that," Skye said.

Junior Lopez, her husband, said it's hard seeing her spend most of the time in the hospital but he knows she will get through it.

"Seeing her battle this is very heartbreaking," Lopez said. "I mean there are days that she is good and the next day she's just out of it and tired all the time." 

"I have to fight for my life again and I have to keep fighting and I will," Christina said. "I will keep fighting until that day comes because that's just me I don't give up."

Christina and her family are now relocating to Dallas to be closer to the hospital she's being treated at. She said she has hope that her heart hero will come along.

The family is hosting a benefit on Saturday, March 3 to raise money for her medical expenses and to help with the move.

The benefit will be at the PPG Building, across from Howmets parking lot, from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will be food, music, and door prizes. 

Those who can't make it but would still like to help can do so by making a donation to her Gofundme page.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Political end to Olympics: NKorea offers talks with US

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:16 AM EST2018-02-25 07:16:08 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-02-26 00:56:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). A volunteer walks in a foggy Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

    Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.

  • China paves way for Xi Jinping to remain leader for years

    China paves way for Xi Jinping to remain leader for years

    Sunday, February 25 2018 4:05 AM EST2018-02-25 09:05:47 GMT
    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-02-26 00:48:52 GMT
    Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

    China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

  • WFISD students nailed sells at garden show

    WFISD students nailed sells at garden show

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-26 00:45:10 GMT

    One hundred and eighty vendors were out at the MPEC for the Home and Garden Festival. 

    One hundred and eighty vendors were out at the MPEC for the Home and Garden Festival. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly