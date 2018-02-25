WFISD students nailed sales at garden shows

One hundred and eighty vendors were out at the MPEC for the Home and Garden Festival.

The two-day event was filled with ways to get Texomans ready for Spring.

Fourth grade Fain Elementary students were also out there selling birdhouses they built at the school.

"After we drew them out, we cut them and we put them together and we painted them and then we sold them," Violet Chavez said.

"The hardest part about it was measuring the exact length, and the easiest part was building it," Brady McClendon said.

The birdhouses were on sale for $8, or you could donate $5 and get it sent to Lake Arrowhead State Park.

