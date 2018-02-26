Skywarn Spotter Training Today

The National Weather Service offers storm spotter training classes as part of their Skywarn volunteer program. 290,000 trained severe weather spotters are the first line of defense against severe weather. Spotters are very important because they can see things the radar and other tools may miss.

Every year there is an average of 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods, and 1,000 tornadoes according to the National Weather Service.

Skywarn spotters report key information during severe weather helping first responders in each county keep everyone safe and allowing the National Weather Service to issue more timely and accurate warnings.

There are still several Skywarn classes available for you to attend. Including one today Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. at Quanah High School.

Other classes include:

2/26 - QUANAH: 501 W 7th St. @ 6:30 p.m.

2/27 - ELK CITY: 301 Western Dr. @ 6:30 p.m.

3/1 - WEBINAR @ 6:30 p.m. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1162622882563654402

3/6 - JACKSBORO:Jacksboro Fire Department @ 6:30 p.m

3/13 - WEBINAR @ 6:30 p.m. https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5082554458910673666

3/19 - GRAHAM North Central Texas College @ 7:00 p.m.

3/24 - ARDMORE: 2401 N. Rockford Rd. @ 10:00 a.m.

3/27 - ALTUS: 711 W Tamarack Rd. @6:30 p.m.

3/29 - EDMOND: 5300 E Covell Rd. @ 6:30 p.m.