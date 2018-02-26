WFPD seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for leads following a shooting early Sunday morning that injured one man.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for leads following a shooting early Sunday morning that injured one man. 

Police were called to the scene around 1:21 a.m. to the parking lot of Pharaohs Corner in the 2600 block of Plaza Parkway for a shots fired call. 

When officers arrived on the scene, a witness said as he was leaving the club he saw a man on the ground next to a vehicle in front of another business and a woman next to him yelling for help. 

The witness said they and another person helped put the victim into a vehicle to be taken to the hospital. The witness said the man had been shot.

Police confirmed the victim had been shot at least twice with wounds to his elbow, hip and buttock area. The victim was treated and released from United Regional on Sunday.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot but said they have no suspect information or leads at this time. If you have any information about this crime, WFPD is asking for you to give Crime Stoppers a call at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

