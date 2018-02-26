Nocona ISD addresses threat made on Twitter

The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.
Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a alleged threat against Nocona ISD.
Pyeongchang closes its chapter of the modern Olympics on Sunday night with tales of detente and competitive grit and volunteerism and verve.
