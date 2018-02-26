Nocona ISD addresses threat made on Twitter - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nocona ISD addresses threat made on Twitter

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about an alleged threat against Nocona ISD. (Source:KAUZ) Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about an alleged threat against Nocona ISD. (Source:KAUZ)
NOCONA, TX (RNN Texoma) -

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about an alleged threat against Nocona ISD.

Officials with the district are aware of a threat that was made by a student on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

We are waiting for an official statement from the district and we have calls into the Nocona Police Department for more information. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-02-26 19:07:09 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-02-26 19:07:05 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Companies cut ties with the NRA

    Companies cut ties with the NRA

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:43 PM EST2018-02-26 18:43:16 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-02-26 18:52:29 GMT

    Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

    Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly