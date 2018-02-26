UPDATE: Name of Nocona, TX, student accused of making threats released

Nocona Police Chief Kent Holcomb said Sunday afternoon, Zachary Boyd posted a thread on Twitter that read, "NHS needa get shot up js." (Source: Montague County Sheriff's Office)

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about an alleged threat against Nocona ISD. (Source:KAUZ)

Nocona Police Chief Kent Holcomb confirmed to Newschannel 6 that an 18-year-old Nocona High School student was arrested on Sunday night and charged with Terroristic Threat.

Chief Holcomb said Sunday afternoon, Zachary Boyd posted a thread on Twitter that read, "NHS needa get shot up js."

The principal contacted Chief Holcomb around 7:30 p.m. that evening about the threat. That is when Chief Holcomb contacted the Montague County Sheriff's Office to work together to address the situation.

Chief Holcomb said three hours after learning about the threat a warrant was issued for Boyd's arrest and he was taken into custody without incident.

Boyd was booked into the Montague County Jail. Around Noon on Monday, a letter to parents was posted to the Nocona High School Facebook page.

