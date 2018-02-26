ELECTION RACE: Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Prec. 1, Place - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

ELECTION RACE: Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Prec. 1, Place 2 Profile

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Robert Woodruff is a Wichita Falls police officer and has held the position for 17 years.

James Hughes is the Wichita County Truancy Case Manager and has worked under Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Little for six years.

Both are running to be the next Wichita County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 2.

"Six and a half years of that daily experience working civil cases, criminal cases, truancy cases, and our inquest cases has prepared me to be the best candidate for this position," Hughes said.

"I know what it takes in order to get search warrants, arrest warrants, and blood warrants," Woodruff said. "I know how to investigate a death scene."

Justice of the Peace judges are in charge of signing warrants, magistrates people, handling Class C tickets, truancy, and civil cases, and serve as the medical examiner.

Woodruff said lots of police officers become Justice of the Peace judges, including Judge Little.

"Judge Little always tells me that JP is the busiest courtroom in the courthouse because of the different levels of things that they deal with," Woodruff said.

Hughes said he wants to continue to keep kids in school, help them get their diploma, and help the office go paperless.

"I want to continue the work that Judge Little started," Hughes said.

Both candidates said they're running to give back to a community near and dear to their hearts.

"Experience, dedication, and hard-working are the three things that I'm trying to get out to the voter," Hughes said.

"This town has given me a lot over my life," Woodruff said. "And every day I always try to give a little bit of something back to them."

