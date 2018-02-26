WF man arrested for 10 counts of sex crimes against children

Michael George Corey, Jr., 33, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night for six counts of Indecency With a Child by Contact, two counts of Indecency With a Child by Exposure and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. (WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man has been arrested and charged with ten sex crimes against children.

Michael George Corey, Jr., 33, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday night for six counts of Indecency With a Child by Contact, two counts of Indecency With a Child by Exposure and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

An investigation into allegations of abuse began on September 29, 2016. According to arrest warrant documents, the Wichita Falls Police Department began investigating the alleged physical abuse of three child victims.

All three victims were taken to Patsy's House for a forensic interview. During the interview, the victims said Corey would exhibit inappropriate behavior in a sexual context. The victims also described sexual abuse at the hands of Corey.

A warrant was issued on February 23, 2018, for Corey's arrest. As of Monday afternoon, he remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail. No bond has been set.

