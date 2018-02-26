Salvation Army closed for the week following pipe break - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Salvation Army closed for the week following pipe break

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
Staff at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls are cleaning up after a pipe bust Sunday flooded their building. Source: KAUZ Staff at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls are cleaning up after a pipe bust Sunday flooded their building. Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Staff at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls are cleaning up after a pipe burst over the weekend flooding the building causing the shelter to close its doors.

Major Robert Green with the Salvation Army said on Sunday, a pressure valve connected to the toilets at the facility got loose, and a staff member attempted to turn the water off. 

When he went to turn the valve, it came off and dumped an extreme amount of water into the offices and kitchen Sunday. The damage was so bad, the shelter will have to stay closed for the next week.

"It is hard because I am so involved in this," said Major Robert Green with the Salvation Army.  "My wife and I have been doing this for 39 years and when something like this happens it is like my whole world is stopped."

Major Green said they have already started seeing donations from the community. If you would like to donate to help the Salvation Army during their time of need, you can get more information by calling 940-322-9822

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 7:18 PM EST2018-02-27 00:18:19 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 7:17 PM EST2018-02-27 00:17:22 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Young Co. welcomes return of K9 unit

    Young Co. welcomes return of K9 unit

    Monday, February 26 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-02-26 23:55:01 GMT
    Young County Sheriff's Office brings back K9 Unit after three years. (Source: KAUZ)Young County Sheriff's Office brings back K9 Unit after three years. (Source: KAUZ)
    Young County Sheriff's Office brings back K9 Unit after three years. (Source: KAUZ)Young County Sheriff's Office brings back K9 Unit after three years. (Source: KAUZ)

    Two new faces and tails are joining the Young County Sheriffs Office.  "I'm really passionate about getting dope out of Young County and the K9's are just another tool that we can use to combat this problem," Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said.  

    Two new faces and tails are joining the Young County Sheriffs Office.  "I'm really passionate about getting dope out of Young County and the K9's are just another tool that we can use to combat this problem," Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly