Salvation Army closed for the week following pipe break

Staff at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls are cleaning up after a pipe bust Sunday flooded their building. Source: KAUZ

Staff at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls are cleaning up after a pipe burst over the weekend flooding the building causing the shelter to close its doors.

Major Robert Green with the Salvation Army said on Sunday, a pressure valve connected to the toilets at the facility got loose, and a staff member attempted to turn the water off.

When he went to turn the valve, it came off and dumped an extreme amount of water into the offices and kitchen Sunday. The damage was so bad, the shelter will have to stay closed for the next week.

"It is hard because I am so involved in this," said Major Robert Green with the Salvation Army. "My wife and I have been doing this for 39 years and when something like this happens it is like my whole world is stopped."

Major Green said they have already started seeing donations from the community. If you would like to donate to help the Salvation Army during their time of need, you can get more information by calling 940-322-9822

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.