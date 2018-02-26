Young Co. welcomes return of K9 unit

Two new faces and tails joined the Young County Sheriffs Office on Monday.

"I'm really passionate about getting dope out of Young County and the K9's are just another tool that we can use to combat this problem," Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said.

The office has been in need of a K9 unit since 2014 after one K9 retired and two passed away.

K9 handler's, Samantha Muncy and Devin Wright say the county has been fighting a big meth problem and with the help of their new partners, Sam and Rocky, they hope to put an end to it.

"Working with these dogs for the last six weeks they now have the smell down," Muncy said. "I mean they have all the odors imprinted on them. They don't even need us they can just go straight to the odor."

"He (Rocky) is trained in narcotics work, patrol work and he's also a tracking dog," Wright said.

Sam and Rocky got to town Saturday night and 24 hours later Rocky was called out to assist in Archer County, where he put his skills to use for the first time.



"They located some white crystal substance in the vehicle and ended up finding like five thousand dollars in currency and I believe even a gun," Sheriff Babcock said.

