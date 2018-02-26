Highway reflectors gone after last week's winter weather - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Highway reflectors gone after last week's winter weather

By Zach Holder, Meteorologist/Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

After last week's ice, the raised highway reflectors that sat between the lane stripes now sit on the edge of the road. It's a casualty of clearing the roads. When plows are lowered to the pavement, they push ice or snow off to the side. Unfortunately, the reflective highway markers and striping goes along with it.

"So what we do now is we have a contractor in place around the whole year and they will replace the stripes and also the buttons," said Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis. 

TXDOT will wait until after winter and the threat of snow ends to give its contractor a list of areas that need fixing. Until then, make sure you're paying extra attention while driving at night or in the rain.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

