Another Round of Rain/Storms - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Another Round of Rain/Storms

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

Clouds will increase towards morning with scattered showers and storms developing after sunrise. Some of the stronger storms may produce a little small hail. A few more waves of rain/storms will be with us tomorrow into Wednesday morning. Any rain chances will be gone by Thursday and that sets the stage for a wonderful spring like weather pattern as we head toward the weekend. 

Powered by Frankly