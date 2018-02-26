Another Round of Rain/Storms

Clouds will increase towards morning with scattered showers and storms developing after sunrise. Some of the stronger storms may produce a little small hail. A few more waves of rain/storms will be with us tomorrow into Wednesday morning. Any rain chances will be gone by Thursday and that sets the stage for a wonderful spring like weather pattern as we head toward the weekend.
