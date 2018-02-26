Tuesday Brings Best Chance of Rain This Week

After a beautiful Monday, clouds are rolling back in bringing the best rain chances of the week. Like last Friday, showers and thunderstorms will expand into Texoma after sunrise and linger into the early afternoon. The best chance of rain today will be 8am to 4pm. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. We'll hang on to slight rain chances tomorrow while areas to the east of Texoma could see severe storms. We're back to mostly sunny skies Thursday into Friday. Highs in the 70s are possible this weekend. Another chance for rain may comes Sunday evening.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist