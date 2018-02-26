Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace Prec. 2 profile - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace Prec. 2 profile

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Nancy Viavattene has served as Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace Prec. 2 for 31 years. (Source: KAUZ) Nancy Viavattene has served as Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace Prec. 2 for 31 years. (Source: KAUZ)
Rodney Burchett has been in law enforcement 25 years, 16 at the Wichita Falls Police Department. (Source: KAUZ) Rodney Burchett has been in law enforcement 25 years, 16 at the Wichita Falls Police Department. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Nancy Viavattene has been the Wichita County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 for 31 years. But she has competition this year from 16-year Wichita Falls police officer Rodney Burchett.

"Every four years the people of Precinct 2 decide whether I've done a good job or not," Judge Viavattene said. "And at that point in time, I've been very blessed that they have re-elected me all these years."

"I've known Nancy all my life," Burchett said. "So it was a decision my wife and I did not come about lightly."

Burchett said he decided to run because he'd love to go back home to Burkburnett and retire from the police department.

"I thought what better way to carry on than to go back home, which is Burkburnett and our tight-knit community, and run for Justice of the Peace so that I can go from bringing folks before the bench to actually sitting behind the bench," Burchett said.

Justice of the Peace judges has many duties, including signing warrants, as well overseeing civil and truancy cases. Burchett thinks his experience as a cop will help in those areas. 

"That's one of the big magistrate duties of the JP," Burchett said. "To review search and arrest warrants that are brought before the Justice of the Peace for review before they're signed."

Judge Viavattene thinks her record speaks for itself.

"There is something new and exciting every day," Judge Viavattene said. "Sometimes it's like we just shake our heads and go on. I enjoy being with the people of Precinct 2. They're a good group of people."
 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Social media political ads gain steam in local, regional races

    Social media political ads gain steam in local, regional races

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-27 18:10:38 GMT
    This is a social media ad for John Gillespie who is running for District Attorney of Wichita Co. against incumbent Maureen Shelton. (Source: John Gillespie for DA)This is a social media ad for John Gillespie who is running for District Attorney of Wichita Co. against incumbent Maureen Shelton. (Source: John Gillespie for DA)
    This is a social media ad for John Gillespie who is running for District Attorney of Wichita Co. against incumbent Maureen Shelton. (Source: John Gillespie for DA)This is a social media ad for John Gillespie who is running for District Attorney of Wichita Co. against incumbent Maureen Shelton. (Source: John Gillespie for DA)

    Political ads used to run predominantly on television. But now we are seeing more candidates using social media to get their message out. 

    Political ads used to run predominantly on television. But now we are seeing more candidates using social media to get their message out. 

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:40 PM EST2018-02-27 17:40:15 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Name released in Wilbarger Co. deadly accident

    Name released in Wilbarger Co. deadly accident

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:24 PM EST2018-02-27 17:24:38 GMT
    (Source RNN)(Source RNN)

    Newschannel 6 has learned the identity of the man who died following an accident in Wilbarger County last week. 

    Newschannel 6 has learned the identity of the man who died following an accident in Wilbarger County last week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly