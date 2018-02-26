City plans to use low costs maintenance methods on roads

The City Of Wichita Falls is trying something new when it comes to maintaining roads. They plan to use a seal coat to fill in gaps and cracks on residential streets. it’s a method they say TxDOT has used for years.

Residents feel that the roads needs work, especially after the recent icy weather. Director of the Public Works Department Russell Schreiber says this new seal coat is the perfect remedy for roads damaged by ice.

He says, “water won't be able to penetrate down into the asphalt and then freeze and expand and start causing the asphalt to pop loose and cause potholes.”

Mill and overlay can cost upwards of $40 per square yard. The seal coat will cost around $2.40 per square yard. That is almost 20 times less in costs.

Hot weather can affect the seal coat and make it runny, and it won't work the same on every road

Schreiber says, “let's say for example there's patches in it where the asphalt is not quite as old as some of the other asphalt. Those areas will have a tendency to possibly bleed, or it won't stick as good.”

But Schreiber says it's just a matter of it being applied correctly, and it can last for 5 to 10 years

The department will still use the methods they have before – like mill and overlay – but using a seal coat simply gives them another, more affordable option.

They plan to start testing the seal coat on minor residential roads – like cemetery and park roads – before moving on to busier streets.

