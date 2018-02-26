City plans to use low costs maintenance methods on roads

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.
Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.
The City Of Wichita Falls is trying something new when it comes to maintaining roads. They plan to use a seal coat to fill in gaps and cracks on residential streets. it’s a method they say TxDOT has used for years.
The City Of Wichita Falls is trying something new when it comes to maintaining roads. They plan to use a seal coat to fill in gaps and cracks on residential streets. it’s a method they say TxDOT has used for years.
Two new faces and tails are joining the Young County Sheriffs Office. "I'm really passionate about getting dope out of Young County and the K9's are just another tool that we can use to combat this problem," Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said.
Two new faces and tails are joining the Young County Sheriffs Office. "I'm really passionate about getting dope out of Young County and the K9's are just another tool that we can use to combat this problem," Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said.