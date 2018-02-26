Zavala Heritage and The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bi - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Zavala Heritage and The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
Connect

Zavala Heritage and The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.
Children up to 7-years old  were read a story in English and Spanish.  
Susan Cooper, head of youth services, says the goal is to help children read many languages.
The next event is March 26 at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:29 PM EST2018-02-27 04:29:19 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Gorsuch silent as divided Supreme Court spars over unions

    Monday, February 26 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-02-26 06:36:14 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-02-27 04:28:36 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

    The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

  • Zavala Heritage and The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.

    Zavala Heritage and The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-02-27 03:25:00 GMT

    Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.

    Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly