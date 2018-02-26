HS scores and highlights, Feb. 26 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scores and highlights, Feb. 26

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Iowa Park's Trent Green connects for a triple in the Hawks' 12-0 win over Henrietta Monday / Source: KAUZ Iowa Park's Trent Green connects for a triple in the Hawks' 12-0 win over Henrietta Monday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Baseball

Non-District

Henrietta     0
Iowa Park  12
F/5
IP: Derek Hostas 5 IP, 2 H, 12 K, Ridgely Dietrichson 3 RBI

Vernon    1
Holliday  3
(at Iowa Park)

Burkburnett  9
Paradise      6
(at Henrietta)

Electra  0
Era     16
F/5

Knox City  16
Northside    6

Softball

Non-District

Electra  21
Hirschi  22
F/9

Bowie         2
Pilot Point  9

Soccer

District 3-4A

Hirschi G  8
Decatur    2
HIR: Garcia Martinez 2 G

Burkburnett G  0
Bridgeport        5

Hirschi B  3
Decatur    5
HIR: Jose Chavarria 2 G

Burkburnett B  0
Bridgeport       4
BURK: Kevin Gamez 14 saves

