HS basketball playoff pairings, Reg. Quarterfinals

Four Texoma teams are still alive in the boys' basketball playoffs: Rider, Hirschi, Burkburnett and Bowie! All four are in action Tuesday
Four Texoma teams are still alive in the boys' basketball playoffs: Rider, Hirschi, Burkburnett and Bowie! All four are in action Tuesday
Scores and highlights from Monday's high school baseball, softball and soccer around Texoma!
Scores and highlights from Monday's high school baseball, softball and soccer around Texoma!
The MSU Texas softball team gave up three multi-run home runs en-route to an 8-0 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sunday at Mustangs Park.
The MSU Texas softball team gave up three multi-run home runs en-route to an 8-0 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sunday at Mustangs Park.
Slow start by Midwestern state leads to TWU win MSU Texas pulled within four in the final two minutes, but Midwestern State was unable to overcome a 15-point deficit to start the fourth quarter in a 71-66 loss to Texas Woman's on Saturday. The Mustangs shot 53.8 percent in the final period, getting 10 points from senior guard Whitney Taylor during a 12-5 run that saw MSU close the gap to four with five minutes to play. Over the final five minutes, however, the Maroon and ...
Slow start by Midwestern state leads to TWU win MSU Texas pulled within four in the final two minutes, but Midwestern State was unable to overcome a 15-point deficit to start the fourth quarter in a 71-66 loss to Texas Woman's on Saturday. The Mustangs shot 53.8 percent in the final period, getting 10 points from senior guard Whitney Taylor during a 12-5 run that saw MSU close the gap to four with five minutes to play. Over the final five minutes, however, the Maroon and ...
High School boys playoffs
High School boys playoffs