HS basketball playoff pairings, Reg. Quarterfinals

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Jorge Vargas goes through pre-game introductions. The Raiders face O.D. Wyatt Tuesday in the Region I-5A quarterfinals / Source: KAUZ Rider's Jorge Vargas goes through pre-game introductions. The Raiders face O.D. Wyatt Tuesday in the Region I-5A quarterfinals / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys Regional Quarterfinals

Region I-5A

Rider vs O.D. Wyatt, 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jacksboro

Region I-4A

#7 Hirschi vs #9 Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mineral Wells

#23 Burkburnett vs #11 Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bridgeport

Reg. I-3A

#10 Bowie vs #4 Peaster, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail HS

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-02-27 05:18:06 GMT
    Four Texoma teams are still alive in the boys' basketball playoffs: Rider, Hirschi, Burkburnett and Bowie! All four are in action Tuesday

