Some parents upset with Nocona ISD's response to threat

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a alleged threat against Nocona ISD.
Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a alleged threat against Nocona ISD.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The unions say the outcome could affect more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
Some parents disappointed with how long it took Nocona ISD to notify them about social media threat.
Some parents disappointed with how long it took Nocona ISD to notify them about social media threat.
Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.
Zavala Heritage and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a bilingual story time event Monday.
The City Of Wichita Falls is trying something new when it comes to maintaining roads. They plan to use a seal coat to fill in gaps and cracks on residential streets. it’s a method they say TxDOT has used for years.
The City Of Wichita Falls is trying something new when it comes to maintaining roads. They plan to use a seal coat to fill in gaps and cracks on residential streets. it’s a method they say TxDOT has used for years.